Onawa Assistant Fire Chief Celebrates 50 Years of Service

ONAWA, Iowa (KTIV) - You may not expect to work the same job for 50 years.

On Monday, a western Iowa firefighter celebrated half a century with the Onawa Volunteer Fire Department.

For Jeff Sander, it was just another day at the fire station. However, the night brought a celebration with his family and fellow colleagues.

Together they shared their memories of Sander’s career and how he has impacted their lives.

“It’s been quite an experience. Like I said, I raised a family being a fireman and the kids growing up with me as fire chief. I mean they spent hours in this fire station with me. It’s been a ride, yeah, it’s been a ride and a half,” said Sander.

The Iowa Firefighter Association was also there Monday night to honor Sander for his hard work and dedication.

