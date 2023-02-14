A rainy Valentine’s Day for Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Valentine’s Day, Siouxland. This morning we saw some light rain move through Siouxland, but as of right now, it is cloudy and breezy. Temperatures are in the upper 30s and low 40s, with wind chills in the low 30s and upper 20s since the wind is blowing near 15 miles per hour out of the southeast.

Today will be a rainy day. We are forecasting ny day. We are forecasting all-day rain where we could see rainfall amounts near or over an inch across Siouxland. Highs today won’t warm up all that much. We are forecasting highs in the low 40s across all of Siouxland with winds up to 25 miles per hour; our wind chills will be in the low 30s and upper 20s for today. For our Tuesday, we have a very cold rain.

Tonight, the rain will continue, but we have a chance of seeing some snow showers if the cold air from the north wraps around the low pressure moving through tonight. Also, tonight we will see wind gusts up to 45 miles per hour across much of Siouxland. Then our lows will be in the low 20s and upper teens tonight.

Because of the chance of wintry weather, there is a Winter Weather Advisory that goes into effect at 6 p.m. this evening and doesn’t expire until 6 a.m. tomorrow. These counties are in the northwest part of Siouxland, including portions of northern Nebraska, northwestern Iowa, and all of our counties in South Dakota.

Then tonight we have a wind advisory in effect for central Siouxland that starts at 6 p.m. this evening and lasts until 6 a.m. tomorrow. We could see gusts near 45 miles per hour.

The rest of our week will be on the colder and windier side, with highs in the 20s and wind chills in the teens and single digits. Then this weekend, we will see highs in the 30s and 40s.

I have all the details in the attached video and coming up on News 4 at Noon.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.