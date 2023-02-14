Report: Women’s underwear taxed more than men’s in the US

The average U.S. tariff rate on women's undergarments is 15.5% compared to just 11.5% for men's.
The average U.S. tariff rate on women's undergarments is 15.5% compared to just 11.5% for men's.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new report says women’s underwear is being taxed more than men’s in the U.S.

According to a new report from the Progressive Policy Institute, American women are being charged a tax that is 35% higher than what their male counterparts pay.

The report said the average U.S. tariff rate on women’s undergarments is 15.5% compared to just 11.5% for men’s.

Most international tariff systems have flat rates applying to all underwear, regardless of gender.

In Japan and the European Union, women are taxed at a lower rate.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The business "Gamers" is closing its four locations, including the one in Sioux City.
‘Gamers’ in downtown Sioux City closing
Chris Stapleton sings the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between...
Chris Stapleton keeps national anthem simple, bringing many to tears
A crash.
Crash north of Muscatine kills three people, injures six others
FILE - Jason Jones as seen in a virtual court appearance. Jones waived his appearance at...
Defense attorney: ‘Nine minutes’ between Laurel killings could take death penalty off the table
A woman in a black SUV allegedly slammed into cars and nearly hit pedestrians in the parking...
Suspect arrested after parking lot rampage caught on camera

Latest News

A screenshot of the MyChart app messaging service.
UnityPoint ‘MyChart” app now charging for messages to doctors
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
$2.04 billion Powerball jackpot winner to be unveiled, 3 months after drawing
President Joe Biden speaksThursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at the University of Tampa in Tampa, Fla. (AP...
Biden to speak to National Association of Counties
Students gather on the campus of Michigan State University after a shelter in place order was...
Official: Michigan St. gunman had note threatening 2 New Jersey schools
FILE - A Kia which was damaged after being stolen is seen at an auto repair shop in Milwaukee...
Hyundai, Kia update security after TikTok challenge thefts