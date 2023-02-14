Siouxland Center for Active Generations holds Valentine’s Day Dance

Visitors at the center enjoy a dance at the Valentine's Day celebration.
By Nick Reis
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Love was in the air at the Siouxland Center for Active Generations as they hosted their annual Valentine’s Day Dance.

The dance is a tradition at the center and features music, dancing and dessert. This year, the center held the dance “jukebox style.” Guests could request songs to be played.

Organizers were impressed by the turnout and said that guests had a great time.

”People have great relationships with each other here,” said Kristina Yezdimer, activities coordinator at the Siouxland Center for Active Generations. “So, this is an excellent event to celebrate our friendships, and there’s some romance going on here too. So, it’s a good time to celebrate love and friendship here at the center.”

Many of the visitors at the center have formed close friendships with others they have met there. Some even formed romantic relationships.

”She asked me for a cup of coffee,” said Jim Brehm, a visitor at the center. “We went and got coffee and went out to Outback. That was it.”

“The rest is history,” added Cheryl Kounas, Brehm’s partner and a visitor at the center.

Since that special day, the two have dated for a year and a half. They say it’s great to celebrate their relationship right where it all started.

”Oh, it’s awesome,” said Kounas. “It’s a good outing. I mean, we come here all the time, so being here for something special means a lot, especially on Valentine’s Day.”

The Center holds dance parties every Friday afternoon from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. They also plan on holding a few speed dating events in March.

