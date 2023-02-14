UnityPoint ‘MyChart’ app now charging for messages to doctors

SIOUX CITY (KTIV/KCCI) - One of Iowa’s biggest healthcare systems is now charging patients to message their doctor.

UnityPoint Health uses an app called “MyChart,” where patients can see their test results, schedule appointments and send messages to their doctors.

According to KCCI, starting Tuesday, Feb. 14, messages will cost between $36 and $70. UnityPoint says patients’ health insurance plans will cover some of the costs.

“As they took time to go through each and every one of those portal messages, some of them may seem like a simple question, but it took time for those providers to really dig into the chart, provide medical advice and take time to respond to the patient,“ said Dr. Patricia Newland with UnityPoint Health.

KCCI reports the amount people will pay is based on how much time it takes to fulfill the patients’ concerns, it will not be based on the question itself. Patients will not be charged for things like making an appointment or refilling a prescription.

At UnityPoint Clinic, our goal is to provide high-quality, personalized care to as many patients as safely possible. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of messages sent through our MyUnityPoint patient messaging portal has more than doubled. As a result, beginning February 14, 2023, care delivered through MyUnityPoint messaging, where the response requires a provider’s clinical time and medical expertise, may be billed to a patient’s insurance. This change allows UnityPoint Clinic to continue to provide patients access to high-quality care through the messaging function of MyUnityPoint, and better supports our providers who are spending significant amounts of time providing care through portal messages while also caring for patients in the office. What may feel like a simple question could require a provider to change a treatment plan, look at a patient’s medical history or do an in-depth review of records to provide the best possible medical advice. However, messaging your provider and their care team is still a convenient way to receive care and get answers for non-urgent medical needs, and our teams are here to support patients accordingly.

