2 charged in Florida mass shooting that left 11 wounded

Nicholas Quinton Hanson, 32, and Marcus Dewonn Mobley Jr., 22, have been charged in connection...
Nicholas Quinton Hanson, 32, and Marcus Dewonn Mobley Jr., 22, have been charged in connection with the mass shooting. (Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Two men have been charged with gun-related crimes in connection to a central Florida drive-by shooting that left 11 people wounded last month.

Nicholas Quinton Hanson, 32, was arrested Friday and charged with possessing ammunition as a convicted felon, and Marcus Dewonn Mobley Jr., 22, was arrested Monday and charged with possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon, according to court records. If convicted, they each could spend up to 15 years in federal prison.

According to a criminal complaint, Hanson, Mobley and others fired guns at a gathering of people from a blue Nissan Altima on Jan. 30 while traveling through a neighborhood near downtown Lakeland, about 30 miles east of Tampa. The victims all survived. Officials haven’t released specifics about a motive for the shooting but have previously called it a “targeted attack.”

The vehicle sped away after the shooting but was recovered by police the next day following a tip from the public. Police said DNA collected from shell casings and the recovered car led them to Hanson and Mobley. Officers later seized a loaded, 9 mm handgun from Hanson’s home, officials said.

A third man connected to the shooting, 21-year-old Alex Greene, was shot by police in Winter Haven, just east of Lakeland, on Feb. 6 following a long chase and a carjacking, authorities said. Greene had 10 previous felony charges dating back to 2013 and an outstanding warrant for burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary, authorities said. During a search of Greene’s vehicle, officers reported finding cocaine, marijuana, a handgun and thousands of dollars in cash.

An attorney for Hanson didn’t immediately respond to a message requesting comment from The Associated Press, and Mobley’s defense attorney said he didn’t immediately have a comment on the case.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

