Around Siouxland: Pheasants Forever 38th Annual Banquet

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KTIV) - A fundraiser is coming up that’ll help support “Woodbury County of Pheasants Forever.”

The organization is a nonprofit dedicated to the protection and enhancement of pheasants and other upland bird populations in North America. And on Feb. 25, the Woodbury County chapter will be having its 38th annual banquet.

The event starts at 5:30 p.m. in the Sergeant Bluff, Iowa Community Center. There’ll be a steak dinner along with raffles, a live auction and a silent auction.

You can learn more about the event and how to buy a ticket here.

