City of Valentine continues to embrace holiday traditions

By Sam Wright
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
VALENTINE, Neb. (Dakota News Now) - The Nebraska city got its name from former U.S. Representative E.K. Valentine, but romance has continued to blossom thanks to a tradition that stretches back nearly a century. When February 14 draws near, cards from far away quickly come near the post office at the corner of North Hall Street and East 3rd Street. “We have people that mailed their cards to us from all over the country,” said Valentine Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Dean Jacobs. “In fact, all over the world.”

Cards from across the world in China show he is not bluffing.

“They send them here with the envelope inside, so we open those, and then we put our special postmark stamp on the Valentine’s and then we send them on,” Jacobs added.

There was a time when 10 to 20 thousand letters would be mailed. While the number might be smaller nowadays, staff at the post office are still stamping away when the day draws near. Travelers often bring their letters in hand to get the stamp. Some more burly than others.

“I’ve had truckers pull off and park on the south end of Main Street and walk down to the Visitor’s Center to get Valentines for their kids, their wife, their loved ones. There are some pretty gruff guys come in the door and they’re trying to make their family happy,” Jacobs said.

The celebration even has a little friendly competition between local artist as they compete for the Valentine’s Day Card Contest which takes the top voted card artwork to be the official card for the year. Springfield’s Joan Swim received that honor this year. While Valentine’s Day has passed, chamber staff encourage people to send in letters ahead of the next holiday and consider visiting the local businesses that get in on the tradition.

“Valentine is Valentine City. You’re going to have a great time here. A lot of local businesses get in on the act too,” Jacobs said. “The Peppermill usually has heart shaped steaks, so spending Valentine’s Day in Valentine is really a romantic way to do it.”

