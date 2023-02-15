Cold temperatures take over as southern Siouxland could see accumulating snow into Thursday morning

**Winter Weather Advisory for Monona, Burt, Harrison, and Shelby counties until 6 pm Thursday**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The system that gave Siouxland so much rain on Tuesday move on to the northeast leaving us with a breezy and cold day not to mention areas of ice due to the overnight freezing that took place.

Conditions will stay cold tonight as lows head down to around 10 degrees, but with a breezy northwest wind many areas will have wind chills below zero.

In addition to the cold, another storm system is moving through the Midwest and this could bring some accumulating snow to southern Siouxland.

Monona, Burt, Harrison, and Shelby counties are in a Winter Weather Advisory until 6 pm Thursday for the chance of seeing 1 to 3 inches of snow.

While a bit of that snow could linger into Thursday morning, most of it should move to the east by the noon hour and then with decreasing clouds in the afternoon highs will get into the mid 20s.

By Friday, a bit of a breezy south wind will start to blow ushering in some warmer temperatures as highs will reach the mid 30s under a mostly sunny sky.

We should keep a lot of sun around for the weekend as well and highs will continue to climb with highs both days getting into the mid 40s.

It’s looking like we could cool down some again next week.

I’ll be taking a look into your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

