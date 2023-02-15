Healthbeat 4: WISEWOMAN program helping women receive beneficial health screenings

Call Siouxland District Health Department to learn more and enroll.
Call Siouxland District Health Department to learn more and enroll.(KTIV)
By Claire Bradshaw
Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The WISEWOMAN program at the Siouxland District Health Department aims to bring free health screenings and coaching to low-income, uninsured or underinsured Iowa women.

Through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, women 40 to 64 years old can learn about their risk for heart disease and stroke. According to CDC data, 29% of Iowa participants had high blood pressure at their baseline screening, showing the need for heart health education.

“It’s helped them by improving their lives and by improving their life and just improving their lifestyle. It also affects their family, because then the whole family gets involved. So it’s more than just helping the woman, it’s kind of helping the whole family,” said Ana Lopez, Program Aid.

After being screened for heart health by their provider, women will work with the coordinators at the health department to set up healthy goals based on the screening results, like physical activity or improving their diet.

“We have other resources that they can have like we can enroll them in Weight Watchers in new in some programs even offer like nine to six months at the wide membership. So it’s very beneficial,” said Lopez.

Three centers participate in the WiseWoman program: Siouxland Community Health Center in both Sioux City and South Sioux City, Nebraska, and Promise Community Health Center in Sioux Center. You have to see a provider at one of those centers to participate in the program. Lopez said the program is also offered in Spanish.

To enroll, call Lopez at 712-279-6119.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The business "Gamers" is closing its four locations, including the one in Sioux City.
‘Gamers’ in downtown Sioux City closing
Chris Stapleton sings the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between...
Chris Stapleton keeps national anthem simple, bringing many to tears
A crash.
Crash north of Muscatine kills three people, injures six others
FILE - Jason Jones as seen in a virtual court appearance. Jones waived his appearance at...
Defense attorney: ‘Nine minutes’ between Laurel killings could take death penalty off the table
A woman in a black SUV allegedly slammed into cars and nearly hit pedestrians in the parking...
Suspect arrested after parking lot rampage caught on camera

Latest News

A screenshot of the MyChart app messaging service.
UnityPoint ‘MyChart’ app now charging for messages to doctors
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem signs a bill on Feb. 3, 2022, at the state Capitol in...
South Dakota governor signs trans youth health care ban
Gov. Reynolds asks Iowa Supreme Court to lift injunction on fetal heartbeat bill
A cardiologist at Mercy One showcases the part of the heart where Broken Heart Syndrome occurs.
Stress and emotional loss can lead to ‘Broken Heart Syndrome’