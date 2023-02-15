MOC-FV orchestra performs 1812 Overture for the first time in four years

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - For the first time in four years students at MOC-Floyd Valley performed a classic composed by Tchaikovsky.

Tuesday night, 185 students from the MOC-Floyd Valley Orchestra performed the “1812 Overture”.

It was a packed house as the orchestra played the 1880 composition, which is best known as a commemoration of the defeat of Napoleon at the gates of Moscow. The piece includes cannon sounds from the drums, and church bell chimes.

The concert was the culmination of months of hard work. ”Back in October we started, we handed out the music. Especially for the young players to begin working on it in their lessons, they work on it individually with us as music teachers. Then in each group, the elementary, the middle school, and the high school, they have several rehearsals on their own. It’s a ton of work, but it’s so worth it,” said Laura Haverdink, the MOC-FV orchestra conductor.

Tuesday night was also the beginning of a journey for some students, and the end for others. The elementary students, who played tonight, will have two more opportunities to play the piece before they graduate. The senior orchestra members had their last chance to perform the piece, and were ready to take it all in. “I’m actually really excited to play with the younger kids and have this be my last year, I’m ready to rock it but I think it will be a little emotional because it’s our last time performing this, but definitely super special,” said Amanda Hulstein, a senior violin player at MOC-FV.

Brett Vangelder, a senior cello player, along with Hulstein, added that they are thankful for Mrs. Haverndink and her commitment to putting this show on every four years.

