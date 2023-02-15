Over 70% of students enrolled in industrial classes at this northwest Iowa school

MARCUS, Iowa (KTIV) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says the STEM curriculum - that’s science, technology, engineering and math - is setting up Iowa students to be successful.

The Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn Remsen-Union Community School District got a $40,000 STEM grant to expand opportunities for students who already take part in the district’s industrial classroom. The program is meant to connect area employers with the school district to create young adults who are ready for the workforce upon graduation.

Over 70% of students at MMCRU are involved in at least one of the shop classes and the teacher said that means that many of them are ready to go straight into the workforce.

“It’s kind of a continuous circle of businesses are working to support local education. And inevitably, local education is working to support businesses. We’re trying to get kids interested in skilled trades and (help large) amounts of local businesses in any way, shape, or form that we can,” said Matt Hansen, the 7-12 industry trades instructor at MMCRU.

Students are first introduced to the dozen or so industrial classes in middle school. They aren’t required to take any of the classes. But students we spoke to say it’s their favorite part of the day.

“And I guess I enjoyed it, then everyone loves shop here. And I love the teachers. So I decided to take it,” said Emma Reuter, a senior at MMCRU.

Classes range from woodworking, where students build projects like cabinets or serving trays, to architecture, civil engineering, diesel technology and more.

“(The teacher) expects you to draft it and come up with what you want to do,” said Mykin Youde, a junior at MMCRU. “(We use) table saws, miter saws, bandsaw, just a normal hand drill and drill press.”

The $40,000 grant will be used to buy more equipment, which is expensive for the school to maintain. Separately, the district is planning another industrial expansion, expected to begin in the spring of 2025.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.