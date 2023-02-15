SportsFource Extra: Tuesday Thriller

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Tuesday was another night of thrilling matchups all across Siouxland in all three states.

Boys basketball teams are going through some of their final games of the regular season hoping to end on a high note before the playoffs, while girls teams are just starting their journey in the playoffs hoping to make a deep run to state.

Final Scores:

Girls Basketball Scores:

Summerland 53 North Central 36 F

Battle Creek 42 Boone Central 25 F

North Union 49 Central Springs 55 F

O’Neill St. Mary’s 66 CWC 30 F

Ar-We-Va 20 Exira-EHK 56 F

Boyden-Hull 31 Central Lyon 70 F

Kingsley-Pierson 61 Harris-Lake Park 44 F

Hinton 65 Akron-Westfield 27 F

Pender 68 Homer 33 F

Wynot 59 Howells-Dodge 46 F

Kuemper Catholic 51 Logan-Magnolia 45 F

Pierce 54 Madison 17 F

So. Cent. Calhoun 42 Manson-NW-Web 32 F

West Monona 63 MVAOCOU 65 F

Newell-Fonda 92 Glidden-Ralston 21 F

Wakefield 64 Omaha Nation 53 F

Pocahontas Area 62 East Sac County 25 F

Remsen St. Mary’s 57 George-Little Rock 32 F

Ridge View 49 Alta-Aurelia 40 F

Coon Rapids-Bayard 45 River Valley 40 F

Stuart 51 Santee 43 F

Sibley-Ocheyedan 52 Emmetsburg 19 F

Sioux Central 44 Belmod-Klemme 35 F

Clarkson-Leigh 76 Stanton 36 F

Bancroft-Rosalie 72 Walthill 37 F

Elkhorn Valley 36 West Holt 28 F

West Sioux 48 MMCRU 47 F

Westwood 77 Boyer Valley 11 F

Humphrey St. Francis 69 Winside 16 F

Holy Family 80 Wisner-Pilger 69 F

Boys Basketball Scores:

Vermillion 64 Wagner 42 F

Skutt Catholic 65 Bishop Heelan 50 F

Yankton 65 Sioux Falls Christian 48 F

Denison-Schleswig 71 Atlantic 60 F

Dakota Valley 79 S.C. West 69 F

Storm Lake 37 S.C. East 89 F

Sgt. Bluff-Luton 64 South Sioux City 62 F

