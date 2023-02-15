A windy and chilly day ahead

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Wednesday, Siouxland. Yesterday was a rainy day across Siouxland, but this morning we are dealing with windy conditions and slick roads. The wind this morning is up to 30 to 40 miles per hour with gusts near 45 to 50 miles per hour. That is keeping our wind chills in the single digits and low teens across Siouxland.

Roads in northern Nebraska and southeastern parts of South Dakota are dealing with completely covered roads, including a few that are advised not to be traveled on. Just use caution when heading out the door this morning. Even roads that are seasonal could have a few slick parts.

Today, temperatures will be in the 20s and teens all day with winds out of the northwest between 15 and 30 miles per hour with gusts near 40 miles per hour. As a result, wind chills will remain in the single digits for the majority of the day. We will also deal with cloudy skies this Wednesday.

Tonight, lows will range from the single digits to the low teens across Siouxland, with winds from the north ranging from 15 to 15 miles per hour, resulting in wind chills below zero for much of the night. Also tonight, we will see a chance of some light snow across southern parts of Siouxland. A winter storm will be moving into regions south of Siouxland, but that storm could clip our southern counties.

Since we could see some light snow up to 2 to 3 inches, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Burt (NE), Monona (IA), Harrison (IA), Shelby (IA), and Carroll (IA) counties from 3 p.m. today until 6 p.m. Thursday.

The rest of our week will be on the colder side, but by this weekend we will see highs in the 40s and upper 30s with plenty of sunshine. Then next week, we have another system moving through the region that could bring us some snow showers.

I have all the details in this weather update and coming up on News 4 at Noon.

