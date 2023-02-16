After a cold night ahead, warmer conditions return for the weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A storm system was moving through the Midwest today giving several inches of snow to places like Omaha and Des Moines, but lighter accumulations to Siouxland that only affected the southeaster parts of the KTIV viewing area.

That system is now moving to the east and that will leave us with mostly clear skies and chilly lows in the single digits.

Some patchy fog could form tonight into the early morning hours of Friday but that will especially affect northern Siouxland.

A south wind is then going to become stronger during the day Friday and that will boost highs back into the upper 30s and lower 40s with that wind blowing at about 10 to 20 miles per hour.

More clouds are then going to move in for the weekend although temperatures are still expected to stay above average with highs near 40 degrees.

While our workweek will start quiet enough, we’ll be watching for the potential of snow chances moving through the region during the middle part of next week.

I’ll be taking a look into your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

