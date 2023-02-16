Around Siouxland: Sioux City Community School District hosting career fair

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Community School District has a career fair coming up.

The career fair is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 20 at North Middle School on Outer Drive. Some of the positions include bus drivers, food service and both full-time and part-time instructional assistants. The fair goes from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with no registration required beforehand.

Those interested can learn more about the career fair here.

