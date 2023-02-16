Finalists announced for Sibley-Ocheyedan superintendent position

SIBLEY, Iowa (KTIV) - Three finalists have been announced for the superintendent position at the Sibley-Ocheyedan School District.

According to KUOO Radio, they include:

Dr. Robert Bolan, a human resources director for a school district in Alaska

Stan De Zeeuw, current 7th-12th grade principal at Sibley-Ocheyedan

Daniel Hoey, superintendent of the Hartford, South Dakota, Community School District

Stakeholder interviews with each finalist are scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 21. The school board will then review the candidates and make a final decision on who to hire.

KUOO Radio reports the new superintendent at Sibley-Ocheyedan will take over effective this coming July 1. Current Superintendent James Craig plans to step down on June 30.

