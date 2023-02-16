High school teacher of 20-plus years dies in head-on collision: ‘Truly a sad day’

Authorities say a 47-year-old high school teacher was killed in a head-on crash in Missouri on...
Authorities say a 47-year-old high school teacher was killed in a head-on crash in Missouri on Thursday.(KCTV5)
By KCTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - A Missouri high school teacher has died in a head-on crash Thursday morning.

KCTV reports that 47-year-old Rachel Stone, a physical education and health teacher at Lee’s Summit High School, died after being struck by a tractor-trailer on an icy highway.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2012 Freightliner lost control on Highway 50 near Missouri Route 7 at about 6:45 a.m.

The truck was reportedly headed east when it crossed the median and into oncoming traffic where it struck Stone’s 2021 Chevrolet Malibu.

Authorities said Stone was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“This is truly a sad day, and for our area’s education community,” Lee’s Summit High School said in a statement. “Please join us in keeping the Stone family in your thoughts as we work to support each other in the coming days.”

The 47-year-old was an employee with the school district for 25 years and had taught at the high school since 2000.

School officials said Stone’s husband, Robert, is a teacher at Bernard Campbell Middle School, and they have two children.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is a department of the Iowa Department of Public...
Kingsley, IA police chief arrested, faces multiple charges
FILE - Carrie Jones, right, speaks with her lawyer at her District Court arraignment.
Investigators testify on motive behind quadruple murder in Laurel, NE
A two-vehicle crash near Beresford killed one person Tuesday afternoon.
1 person has died after 2 semis crashed in Union County, SD
Six people, including four kids, injured after pickup rear-ends Amish buggy
Hastings' Smith Softball Complex is the home to the State Softball Tournament
Nebraska State Softball Championship finals leaving Hastings

Latest News

A woman raises her hand with a question during a town hall meeting at East Palestine High...
EPA chief at Ohio train derailment site: ‘trust the government’
Carrie Jones (left) attended the hearing in-person on Wednesday, Feb. 15.
Judge approves Carrie Jones case for further proceedings
Iowa State Capitol
Northwest Iowa lawmakers respond to health education bill
Northwest Iowa lawmakers respond to health education bill
East Palestine residents are getting increasingly worried about the toxic chemicals from the...
EPA chief tours Ohio train site, speaks to residents