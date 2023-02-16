Investigators testify on motive behind quadruple murder in Laurel, NE

HARTINGTON, Neb. (KTIV) - There’s new information regarding the quadruple murders in Laurel, Nebraska last August.

Carrie Jones, one of the suspects, appeared in court Wednesday, Feb. 15 for a preliminary hearing. The prosecution alleges Gene, Janet and Dana Twiford, were killed at their home in the 500 block of Elm Street, in Laurel, in the early morning hours of Aug. 4. They claim Michelle Ebeling was killed at her home, in the 200 block of Elm Street, just nine minutes later. Jason Jones, Carrie’s husband, is the one authorities believe committed the murders.

During the hearing, investigators discussed what they believe Jason Jones’s motive was. They said Gene Twiford has been allegedly harassing Carrie Jones.

Prosecutors allege Carrie knew her husband, Jason Jones, committed the murders. The state alleges Carrie Jones was not present at the time of the killings but that she aided Jason Jones by removing burnt clothing, tending to his wounds, and hiding the fact that he told her about the killings.

The defense questioned witnesses about the exact timeline of events and highlighted that investigators admit she wasn’t present during the killings.

According to the prosecution, Carrie Jones told law enforcement the harassment had to stop, otherwise, she would kill Gene Twiford, herself.

According to testimony from investigators, Jason Jones murdered Gene Twiford but was unaware other members of the Twiford family would be home. In a law enforcement interview, Carrie Jones told investigators that she had pushed her husband “too far” and that he murdered the victims because she would do it herself if he didn’t do it.

According to an investigator, Michelle Ebeling, the fourth victim, was murdered because she was acting “weird” toward the Jones family.

The preliminary hearing Wednesday was in county court, where a judge must decide if the case will be “bound over,” or advanced, to district court. As soon as we know the judge’s decision, we will update this story.

