Kingsley, IA police chief arrested, faces multiple charges

By KTIV Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:19 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation arrested the Kingsley, Iowa police chief Wednesday.

According to Iowa DCI, James Dunn is charged with the following:

  • Three counts of Falsely Obtaining Criminal Intelligence Data, Class D felonies
  • One count of Non-felonious misconduct in office, a serious misdemeanor
  • One count of Stalking, an aggravated misdemeanor

Iowa DCI said in a release the Hinton, Iowa Police Department requested Monday that DCI investigates a potential criminal matter that involved Dunn.

The criminal investigation is ongoing. No further details have been released.

