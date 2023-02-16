Missing man found dead inside grain bin in south-central Nebraska

Nebraska State Patrol said an autopsy has been scheduled for Friday.
Jamie Balluch, 43, was reported missing under "suspicious circumstances" earlier this month was...
Jamie Balluch, 43, was reported missing under "suspicious circumstances" earlier this month was found dead, according to a report from the Nebraska State Patrol on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.(Nebraska State Patrol)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNING, Neb. (WOWT) - A Thayer County man reported missing out of a small town in south-central Nebraska has been found dead at his workplace.

Nebraska State Patrol reported Thursday that 43-year-old Jamie Balluch, who they had said they believed was missing under suspicious circumstances, was found dead inside a grain bin at the Bruning Grain and Feed Co., where he was employed.

Balluch had last been seen there Thursday, Feb. 2, NSP reports state. Bruning is located about 85 miles southwest of Lincoln.

While NSP and the Thayer County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate, an autopsy has been scheduled for Friday.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is a department of the Iowa Department of Public...
Kingsley, IA police chief arrested, faces multiple charges
FILE - Carrie Jones, right, speaks with her lawyer at her District Court arraignment.
Investigators testify on motive behind quadruple murder in Laurel, NE
A two-vehicle crash near Beresford killed one person Tuesday afternoon.
1 person has died after 2 semis crashed in Union County, SD
Six people, including four kids, injured after pickup rear-ends Amish buggy
Hastings' Smith Softball Complex is the home to the State Softball Tournament
Nebraska State Softball Championship finals leaving Hastings

Latest News

Sibley-Ocheyedan High School
Finalists announced for Sibley-Ocheyedan superintendent position
This photo shows where the college plans to place its new CDL training facility and driving...
Northeast Community College planning $9.8M expansion in South Sioux City, NE
The South Dakota State Capitol Building in Pierre.
Senate narrowly passes bill to alter election process in South Dakota
Dog Walk Forecast: Teddy
Dog Walk Forecast: Teddy