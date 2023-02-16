Northeast Community College planning $9.8M expansion in South Sioux City, NE

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - Northeast Community College plans to increase its presence at its South Sioux City, Nebraska campus by expanding two programs, namely their truck driving and welding programs.

On Feb. 14, the college’s Board of Governors approved a plan to construct an 11,600 square-foot commercial driver’s license (CDL) truck driving training facility and an adjacent truck driving range. The board also approved a 1,500 square-foot addition to its existing Industrial Training building to increase the capacity of the welding program. College officials say these facilities and new additions will be located west of the main extended campus building at 1001 College Way.

These projects, estimated at about $9.8 million total, are being primarily funded by money from the American Rescue Plance Act, with other federal grants and donations helping as well. In 2022, then-Gov. Pete Ricketts signed legislation that approved the use of ARPA dollars for community college workforce development projects intended to help the state recover from the pandemic.

The current plan is for the CDL Building to have two classrooms, a simulator room, instructor offices, drive-thru access, and an outdoor shelter for storing and charging. Officials say the CDL Training Range will provide space for the instruction of all required maneuvers to obtain a CDL certificate. When it comes to the existing Industrial Training facility, the expansion will be able to support 20 booths and provide space for better student supervision and safety.

“This project will allow Northeast Community College to meet increased employer requests for workers with the specialized skills of truck driving and welding to fill vacant positions and foster business growth in the region,” said College President Leah Barrett. “It will also improve the attainment rate in Northeast’s 20-county service area and in the State of Nebraska in an effort to achieve the goal of 70% established by the Legislature last year.”

The goal of Legislative Resolution 335 is that at least 70% of 25 to 34-year-old Nebraskans have a degree, certificate, diploma, or other postsecondary or industry-recognized credentials with economic value by 2030.

“These facilities and program expansions will provide opportunities not currently available in the Siouxland area, including career pathway programs with on and off-ramps and short-term credentials that provide excellent opportunities with life-sustaining wages for low-skilled individuals,” said Barrett. “These projects support our region’s small businesses and are aimed at many of the industry’s most negatively impacted by COVID-19.”

In June 2022, members of the Board of Governors held roundtable sessions with the heads of several businesses and organizations in South Sioux City and the Siouxland region to discuss their goals and workforce requests.

“We wanted to listen to understand the needs that exist in the Siouxland region,” said Barrett. “Since that meeting last summer, college leaders have had additional meetings with employers throughout the area.”

Work on the driving range is expected to begin this spring; construction on the building projects is scheduled to begin in Fall 2023 with completion in Summer 2024.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.