Ryan Seacrest to leave ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’

Ryan Seacrest arrives at the the 2021 Jingle Ball Los Angeles at the Forum on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:47 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(Gray News) - “Live with Kelly and Ryan” co-host Ryan Seacrest announced on the show Thursday that this would be his final season.

Seacrest is in his sixth season with the morning show since joining in 2017. He will be stepping down in the spring, CNN reported.

“Live” executive producer Michael Gelman said in a statement that Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa’s husband and an occasional guest host, is set to take over co-hosting duties.

