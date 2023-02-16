Seeing light snow in southeastern Siouxland this morning, but this afternoon we could see some sunshine.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Thursday, Siouxland. This morning, we are waking up to some cold temperatures and some light snow in our southeastern counties. Temperatures are in the teens and low 20s to start off our Thursday, but our wind is up to 20 miles per hour out of the north, which is making wind chills go below zero for much of the region.

The snow this morning is in our southeastern counties as a winter storm moves eastward. We could see some light snow accumulation in our southern counties, with the possibility of getting up to 2 or 3 inches of new snow. We do have a Winter Storm Warning in effect for Burt (NE), Monona (IA), Harrison (IA), and Shelby (IA) counties.

Today, the light snow will move eastward for the rest of our morning, and by the afternoon, we could see some sunshine as clouds move out of the region. Temperatures today will be in the 20s for all of Siouxland, but our wind will be up to 15 miles per hour, so wind chills will be in the teens and single digits.

Tonight, we will see mostly clear skies across Siouxland with temperatures falling into the single digits across the region, but our wind will be calmer coming out of the northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Since we will see calmer conditions, fog could develop across northern parts of Siouxland.

As we look ahead towards the weekend, we will see a small warmup with highs getting into the 40s and mostly sunny skies. Then next week we have a system moving through that could give us some new snow.

