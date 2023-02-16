Siouxlanders represent at day 1 of the Iowa Boys State Wrestling Tournament

DES MOINES, IA (KTIV) - One of the best events in Iowa is back. The Iowa High School State Wrestling Tournament is back and quite literally bigger than ever with more wrestlers and a new bracket format, plus an extra day of action.

Picking up in the second round of 1A, Akron-Westfield’s Cael Morrow turns it around on his opponent, picking up position and a takedown. Morrow would win by fall.

At 126, Ethan Sachau gets out from under his opponent, finds the back, and picks up the tech fall victory to move onto the next round!

“It feels great. Last year falling short in the first round and then having to fight back on the back side and not being able to fight all the way back. Feels good just to be on the front side the whole time onto the second day,” said Ethan Sachau, Hinton State Qualifier.

Up at 145, top ranked Mikey Baker out of West Sioux dominates his opponent finding an interesting way to win by fall and move on to Thursday.

Staying at 145, Emmetsburg’s Ryan Brennan rides out the final seconds of the match to a 3-2 decision victory.

Up at 160, top seeded Wyatt Reisz of Logan-Magnolia flips his man for some back points and that will do it, sending Reisz to the next round.

Wrapping up 1A for the day is Westwood 195 pounder Jackson DeWald, who makes quick work of his opponent driving him to the ground and grabbing a pin to advance.

“I love it. nothing beats the Iowa High school state wrestling tournament, not many come close either so to come back for four years and have a shot to be a four-time place winner really means a lot. And I’m exciting to keep pushing forward and win the next couple. Every match is the most important match right now,” said Jackson DeWald, Westwood State Qualifier.

Heading up to class 2A, more Siouxlanders were in action.

Starting off with an all Siouxland battle at 106 with Nico Venturi taking on Jayce Curry. Curry’s going for the pin, but Venturi reverses and finds himself on top, and the Crusader would win in a 5-4 decision.

Up at 132, Bo Koedem has his opponent twisted up like a pretzel before picking up a pin to advance to Thursday.

“One match at a time you know, especially with how these days are spaced apart. If I hopefully only have one match tomorrow it means I got the win you know,” said Bo Koedem, SBL State Qualifier.

Up to 160, Spirit Lake Park’s Jack Wajda runs through his opponent for a take down on the way to his 5-2 decision victory.

Up to 195 where West Lyon’s Emmit Fleshman shows some fight picking up a takedown, but Fleshman would fall in a 10-4 decision.

SBL’s Ethan Skoglund in action and that reversal right there gets Ethan his third point of the match, which he won 3-1.

“It’s amazing. It’s scary but when you leave that tunnel and you see all of the fans it gets you pumped up and ready to wrestle,” said Ethan Skoglund, SBL state qualifier.

Over to 3A. Starting at 113 and Sioux City East’s Danny Cleveland nearly pins his opponent. He gets back points but would ultimately fall in sudden victory.

Also in the first, Spencer’s Gabe Cauthron picks up a pin, but Cauthron would fall in the second round and slip to the backside.

3A first round still and Wyatt Heying keeps it going for the Tigers. The big slam would help him on the way to an 11-1 major decision, but Heying would also go down in round two.

Head into the second round at 220, and Ayden Hoag gets the takedown and eventually the win to advance to Thursday.

“You don’t really think about the environment till you get here. And that’s something I kind of did last year, I kind of choked a little and let the environment get to me. So, this year, I have more friends with me, more of my teammates to help me kind of settle down a little,” said Ayden Hoag, Le Mars State Qualifier.

