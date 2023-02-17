Around Siouxland: River-Cade’s Cardboard Sled Race

By KTIV Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - River-Cade’s sledding competition is racing towards its annual debut.

This year, River-Cade’s Cardboard Sled Race will start at noon on Feb. 26 at Cone Park.

Kids, Adults, Clubs, and businesses can all participate. The race will be split up into 4 divisions, ages 4 to 6, 7 to 9, 10 to 12, and 13 and up.

No cost is necessary, all you need to bring is some cardboard and creativity.

If you would like to participate, but don’t have any cardboard, they have some available at Sioux City’s Parks and Rec office.

