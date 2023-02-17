Bus driver accused of sexually abusing student has trial next week

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KUOO) - The trial for a former Okoboji Community School District bus driver has been scheduled for next week. He is accused of sexually abusing a student.

Court documents show Steven Titterington, 71, of Milford, Iowa faces charges of sexual abuse, child endangerment and sexual exploitation by a school employee. According to KUOO Radio, his trial is set for Tuesday, Feb. 21 in Dickinson County District Court.

Titterington was charged for allegedly touching a 15-year-old girl on multiple occasions. Documents allege these incidents happened during “the course of his duties as a school employee.” Online court documents indicate that Titterington has been dismissed from the school district.

Titterington was arrested back in February 2022. He was able to post bond and was released pending future court appearances.

