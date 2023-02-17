Bus driver accused of sexually abusing student has trial next week

Steven Titterington, 71, of Milford, Iowa.
Steven Titterington, 71, of Milford, Iowa.(Dickinson County Jail)
By KUOO Radio
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KUOO) - The trial for a former Okoboji Community School District bus driver has been scheduled for next week. He is accused of sexually abusing a student.

Court documents show Steven Titterington, 71, of Milford, Iowa faces charges of sexual abuse, child endangerment and sexual exploitation by a school employee. According to KUOO Radio, his trial is set for Tuesday, Feb. 21 in Dickinson County District Court.

Titterington was charged for allegedly touching a 15-year-old girl on multiple occasions. Documents allege these incidents happened during “the course of his duties as a school employee.” Online court documents indicate that Titterington has been dismissed from the school district.

Titterington was arrested back in February 2022. He was able to post bond and was released pending future court appearances.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is a department of the Iowa Department of Public...
Kingsley, IA police chief arrested, faces multiple charges
Jamie Balluch, 43, was reported missing under "suspicious circumstances" earlier this month was...
Missing man found dead inside grain bin in south-central Nebraska
Ryan Seacrest arrives at the the 2021 Jingle Ball Los Angeles at the Forum on Friday, Dec. 3,...
Ryan Seacrest to leave ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’
FILE - Carrie Jones, right, speaks with her lawyer at her District Court arraignment.
Investigators testify on motive behind quadruple murder in Laurel, NE
Officer James Muhlbauer and K-9 Officer Champ were killed in a car accident.
Kansas City police identify officer, K-9 killed in crash

Latest News

South Dakota state senators on the Commerce and Energy committee listen to testimony on HB...
South Dakota senators put end to pipeline protection bills
Dog Walk Forecast: Cleotis James
Dog Walk Forecast: Cleotis James
We are going to see mild temperatures and mostly sunny skies today
We are going to see mild temperatures and mostly sunny skies today
Both the East Sac County and Sioux Central boys looked to keep their seasons alive in their...
East Sac vs. Sioux Central Boys Playoffs