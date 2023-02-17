College football player in hospital after suffering cardiac arrest, family says

Kaseem Vauls, a Jackson State football player, suffered cardiac arrest, according to his family.
Kaseem Vauls, a Jackson State football player, suffered cardiac arrest, according to his family.(Vauls family via WLBT)
By WLBT Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A Jackson State University football player is reportedly in the hospital after going into cardiac arrest.

WLBT reports that Kaseem Vauls, a defensive lineman, has been checked into the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Vauls’ father, William, shared on social media that his son had stomach pains Tuesday night and went into cardiac arrest Wednesday morning.

On Thursday, William said his son underwent an emergency procedure that went well but he remained “heavily sedated.”

Vauls’ father thanked everyone for the support they have received while his son recovers.

The family did not immediately release what caused their son’s stomach pains or what led to him going into cardiac arrest.

Vauls is entering his second season with the Tigers after transferring from Alabama A&M University.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is a department of the Iowa Department of Public...
Kingsley, IA police chief arrested, faces multiple charges
Jamie Balluch, 43, was reported missing under "suspicious circumstances" earlier this month was...
Missing man found dead inside grain bin in south-central Nebraska
Ryan Seacrest arrives at the the 2021 Jingle Ball Los Angeles at the Forum on Friday, Dec. 3,...
Ryan Seacrest to leave ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’
FILE - Carrie Jones, right, speaks with her lawyer at her District Court arraignment.
Investigators testify on motive behind quadruple murder in Laurel, NE
Officer James Muhlbauer and K-9 Officer Champ were killed in a car accident.
Kansas City police identify officer, K-9 killed in crash

Latest News

Iowa Capitol
Iowa bill would limit when and how companies build carbon capture pipelines
Jeffrey Abrams, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League, ADL Los Angeles, at the...
Hate crimes charged in wounding of 2 Jewish men in LA
FILE - A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of...
White House defends response to toxic train derailment
The new center will house more inmates
Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center projected for September opening
Around Siouxland: River-Cade’s Cardboard Sled Race
Around Siouxland: