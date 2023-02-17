Sioux City Farmers Market to start on May 3

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Farmers Market is set to come back for another season starting May 3.

In preparation for this, there will be an organizational meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 21. It’ll take place at 6 p.m. in the Gleeson Room of the Downtown Sioux City Public Library. This meeting is open to all interested vendors and the general public.

Right now, organizers say they are looking for additional vendors of food trucks, pastries, bread, fruit, art crafts, plants and dairy products, plus other compatible products to join the Sioux City Farmers Market.

The market will again be located at the corner of Pearl Street Street and Tri View Avenue, on the Tyson Center suite parking lot. The market will be open on Wednesdays at Saturdays starting May 3 and until October 28. It’ll be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on those days.

Buy Fresh Buy Local – Siouxland, Inc. (BFBL-S) is the non-profit operator of the Market and is a member of both the Iowa Buy Fresh Buy Local Initiative and the Food Routes organization. At the Feb. 21 meeting, BFBL-S volunteers and staff will update vendors on the success of last season, plans, changes and improvements for 2023.

Vendor regulations and applications are available on the Sioux City Farmers Market website here.

