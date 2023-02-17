Iowa governor signs medical malpractice bill into law

By KTIV Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed a bill into law that limits the amount of money people could be awarded for pain and suffering in medical malpractice cases.

Under the law, claims will be capped at $2 million for hospitals and $1 million for all other healthcare providers.

Opponents cited future medical costs for families as a reason against capping funds. Proponents argue capping is important in removing the threat of huge malpractice suits driving doctors away from working in Iowa.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is a department of the Iowa Department of Public...
Kingsley, IA police chief arrested, faces multiple charges
FILE - Carrie Jones, right, speaks with her lawyer at her District Court arraignment.
Investigators testify on motive behind quadruple murder in Laurel, NE
A two-vehicle crash near Beresford killed one person Tuesday afternoon.
1 person has died after 2 semis crashed in Union County, SD
Six people, including four kids, injured after pickup rear-ends Amish buggy
Hastings' Smith Softball Complex is the home to the State Softball Tournament
Nebraska State Softball Championship finals leaving Hastings

Latest News

Carrie Jones (left) attended the hearing in-person on Wednesday, Feb. 15.
Judge approves Carrie Jones case for further proceedings
Iowa State Capitol
Northwest Iowa lawmakers respond to health education bill
Northwest Iowa lawmakers respond to health education bill
Iowa governor signs medical malpractice bill into law
Iowa governor signs medical malpractice bill into law