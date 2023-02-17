Judge approves Carrie Jones case for further proceedings

HARTINGTON, Neb. (KTIV) - A Nebraska judge won’t dismiss a murder charge against a woman charged in the quadruple murders in Laurel, Nebraska.

The crimes happened last August. Instead, the case will move forward to District Court where a trial could take place. Carrie Jones is accused of aiding her husband, Jason Jones, in the killing of Gene Twiford back on August 4th.

Jason Jones allegedly killed two other members of the Twiford family, and then a neighbor of the Jones family just nine minutes later.

In court, Wednesday, the prosecution described a scheme where suspect Carrie Jones stalked victim Gene Twiford, pointed a gun at her own husband, and told him he needed to kill Gene Twiford or she’d do it for him.

“She was going to take care of it,” said Sgt. Brad Higgins with the Nebraska State Patrol.

“And did she explain how she was going to take care of it?” asked the prosecutor.

“Not that I specifically remember other than it was going to stop,” said Higgins.

The defense pointed out Carrie Jones was not there at the time of the killings. She returned home shortly after Jason Jones allegedly committed the fourth murder, and noticed one of the victim’s homes on fire across the street.

“Do you have any evidence that indicates that Carrie Jones was burned on Aug. 4?” asked the defense.

“We do not,” said Tim Doggett, an investigator with NSP.

Prosecutors admitted they needed to prove more than Carrie Jones merely knowing about the alleged murders.

The judge agreed, finding Carrie Jones aided in the crime by caring for her husband after the incidents, and stashing a pistol of his but not informing police right away.

“She bandaged him up, cleaned him up as best she could. She had asked if he wanted to go to the doctor or wanted her to call somebody. He had told him no. She assisted him into bed, and then they went to sleep,” said Tony Kavan, an investigator with NSP.

The judge’s ruling advanced Carrie Jones’ case, but she remains innocent until proven guilty. Her case will now move forward in district court.

Carrie Jones will face arraignment in district court on Feb. 27th at 10:30 a.m. inside the Cedar County Courthouse. At that time, she’ll enter a plea, though she previously entered a not guilty plea in county court.

