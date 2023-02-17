LaunchPAD Children’s Museum celebrates their 7th ‘birthday’

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Many say 7 is a lucky number and for one Sioux City museum, its seventh year was full of luck.

In 2022, Sioux City’s Launch-PAD Children’s Museum did its largest renovations since it first opened in 2017. So, to celebrate, it hosted the “Lucky Seventh Birthday Party” with lots of fun activities.

From face painting to lots of prizes. Bingo, “Lucky Ducks”, and “beat the dealer” were big hits on Thursday.

Launch-PAD also held a raffle to honor its growth throughout the last year.

“We celebrate our birthday in some way every year. 7 is kind of a big number year for us though, we call it our lucky 7. We’ve made it through alot and have been able to grow a lot during those 7 years,” said Alyssa Miller, the Museum Manager. “So it’s a big deal for us and we wanted to do something special and share that luck with others.”

Prizes for the raffle range from a free stay at Stoney Creek Inn to a lifetime children’s museum membership. Winners will be drawn on March 17th.

To enter the raffle, click here.

