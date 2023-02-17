Nebraska man killed in semi collision in Union County, SD

A crash two miles east of Beresford, South Dakota killed one person Tuesday afternoon.
A crash two miles east of Beresford, South Dakota killed one person Tuesday afternoon.(Dakota News Now)
By Dean Welte
Feb. 17, 2023
BERESFORD, S.D. (KTIV) - A northeast Nebraska man has been identified as the person who died when two semis collided near Beresford, South Dakota.

According to the Department of Public Safety, on Tuesday, Feb. 14 Joseph Tramp III, 76, of Crofton was killed in an accident near the intersection of South Dakota Highway 46 and 473rd Avenue.

The DPS report says on SD HWY 46 around 12:30 p.m., Tramp was traveling eastbound in a 2007 Kenworth semi-truck and trailer when he swerved to avoid rear-ending an eastbound pickup that was turning into a private driveway. Tramp’s semi and trailer crossed into the westbound lane and collided head-on with an oncoming 2012 Kenworth semi-truck and trailer.

Authorities say Tramp was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dustin Aspaas, 38, of Baltic, South Dakota was the driver of the other semi. Authorities say Aspaas was wearing a seatbelt and received serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He was sent to a Sioux Falls hospital after the crash.

The driver of the pickup, Brian Jensen, 45, of Burbank, South Dakota, was wearing a seatbelt and had no injuries.

The crash remains under investigation and all released information is preliminary.

