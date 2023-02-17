Nebraska pet insurance bill clears first round of proposals

By KSNB Local4
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska lawmakers are looking into a bill that would create a state regulatory framework for the sale of pet insurance, which covers pet illness and accidents.

LB296 advanced from general file on Thursday with a 32 to 0 vote, moving to select file. The bill is sponsored by Lincoln Senator Beau Ballard.

According to Sen. Ballard, pet insurance is one of the fastest growing areas of the insurance industry.

“The provisions of LB296 will provide needed protections for Nebraskans interested in purchasing pet insurance so they can make informed decisions about what’s right for their family and pet,” Ballard said.

Sen. Ballard said the bill is based on model legislation endorsed by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners and is the result of more than two years of negotiations among stakeholders.

Among other provisions, the bill would require pet insurers to provide disclosures regarding waiting periods, claim schedules and exclusions for preexisting conditions. It also would require training for agents who sell pet insurance.

LB296 would take effect Jan. 1, 2024, and violations of the bill’s provisions would be considered an unfair trade practice.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is a department of the Iowa Department of Public...
Kingsley, IA police chief arrested, faces multiple charges
Fatal sledding accident leaves 5-year-old dead
5-year-old hit, killed by truck after sledding onto roadway in Pella
This year, Tony and Frances Toto will celebrate 57 years of marriage.
Couple celebrates 57 years married despite multiple murder attempts
A crash two miles east of Beresford, South Dakota killed one person Tuesday afternoon.
Nebraska man killed in semi collision in Union County, SD
Jamie Balluch, 43, was reported missing under "suspicious circumstances" earlier this month was...
Missing man found dead inside grain bin in south-central Nebraska

Latest News

Iowa Boys State Wrestling Day 3
SportsFource Extra Week 9 Part 3
SportsFource Extra Week 9 Part 2
SportsFource Extra Week 9 Part 1
Nebraska Athletics and Husker Basketball Guard Sam Griesel hosted a blood drive with the...
Paying it forward: Husker guard hosts blood drive inspired by close call