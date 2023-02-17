Northwest Iowa lawmakers respond to health education bill

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A bill introduced in the Iowa Legislature would remove requirements for public schools to provide education related to HPV and the associated vaccine.

That bill is expected to go through the committee process before being debated on the House and Senate floors.

Sioux City Rep. J.D. Scholten said he sees this as an attempt to bring more state control to education throughout the state of Iowa. The Democrat said it’s important children are aware of vaccinations, as well as, the dangers of a virus, like HPV, which could lead to cancer.

”With Republicans, if they don’t talk about it, then they think it goes away on some of this stuff. And that’s not true,” said Rep. Scholten. “And so, you know, I think it’s important to educate our youth in understanding people from different backgrounds, and this is part of that education.”

Republican Rep. Bob Henderson, of Sioux City, said he talked to the bill’s sponsor and said the bill came from questions about the vaccine’s effectiveness, and the current education around HPV. Henderson said this could also give parents more control over age-appropriate education.

“There’s a lot of, there’s an awful lot of an atmosphere down here to be able to give parents a whole lot more decision-making in not only this area but lots of areas in terms of the education of their children,” said Henderson.

Henderson said there will be more discussion about the bill and it could still be amended.

