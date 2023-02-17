NSAA State Wrestling Tournament kicks off

OMAHA, NE (KTIV) - While the second day of Iowa’s boys state wrestling tournament came to a close Thursday evening, wrestlers in Nebraska just wrapped up the first day their championship journey, and we’ve got Siouxlanders out in Omaha looking to make history on the mats.

First up in class A 160 pounds, Norfolk’s Jack Licking twists up his opponent to win the match by fall, and he would win his next match too to advance to the semifinals.

Up in Class B 285, South Sioux’s Mwamba Ngeleka gets some points with the big takedown, but he would ultimately lose by decision in the quarterfinals.

And over to the girls’ side, we’ve got Wayne’s Jaycee Bruns in 125 gaining control and getting on top of her opponent. She would go on to win in and move on to the semifinal round.

Stay tuned to Sportsfource for updates as the tournament goes on throughout the rest of the week.

