Pierce Street Laundry damaged in fire, red-tagged

Pierce Street Fire had a fire in the early morning hours of Friday, Feb. 17.
Pierce Street Fire had a fire in the early morning hours of Friday, Feb. 17.(KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - An early morning fire on Pierce Street in Sioux City has left a local business red-tagged.

According to Sioux City Fire Rescue, a fire broke out at Pierce Street Laundry at about 3 a.m. Friday morning. When crews got to the scene they encountered heavy smoke inside the building and a small fire by the front door.

Fire Rescue says firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire and start ventilating the structure. Officials say Pierce Street Laundry did have heavy fire and heat damage, resulting in the building being red-tagged.

The damage was mostly contained inside Pierce Street Laundry, with officials saying only a small amount of smoke made it into the adjacent buildings.

Pierce Street Laundry was empty at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. What caused the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is a department of the Iowa Department of Public...
Kingsley, IA police chief arrested, faces multiple charges
Jamie Balluch, 43, was reported missing under "suspicious circumstances" earlier this month was...
Missing man found dead inside grain bin in south-central Nebraska
Ryan Seacrest arrives at the the 2021 Jingle Ball Los Angeles at the Forum on Friday, Dec. 3,...
Ryan Seacrest to leave ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’
FILE - Carrie Jones, right, speaks with her lawyer at her District Court arraignment.
Investigators testify on motive behind quadruple murder in Laurel, NE
Officer James Muhlbauer and K-9 Officer Champ were killed in a car accident.
Kansas City police identify officer, K-9 killed in crash

Latest News

A crash two miles east of Beresford, South Dakota killed one person Tuesday afternoon.
Nebraska man killed in semi collision in Union County, SD
FILE - Sioux City Farmers Market from 2022.
Sioux City Farmers Market to start on May 3
5-year-old hit, killed by truck after sledding onto roadway in Pella
Steven Titterington, 71, of Milford, Iowa.
Bus driver accused of sexually abusing student has trial next week