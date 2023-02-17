Pierce Street Laundry damaged in fire, red-tagged

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - An early morning fire on Pierce Street in Sioux City has left a local business red-tagged.

According to Sioux City Fire Rescue, a fire broke out at Pierce Street Laundry at about 3 a.m. Friday morning. When crews got to the scene they encountered heavy smoke inside the building and a small fire by the front door.

Fire Rescue says firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire and start ventilating the structure. Officials say Pierce Street Laundry did have heavy fire and heat damage, resulting in the building being red-tagged.

The damage was mostly contained inside Pierce Street Laundry, with officials saying only a small amount of smoke made it into the adjacent buildings.

Pierce Street Laundry was empty at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. What caused the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.