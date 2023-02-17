Sioux City Community School District proposes pay increases

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Bargaining between the Sioux City Community School District, and two unions, took another important step, Thursday night as the district offered its salary proposal for teachers, and support staff.

Negotiations continued as the two sides are still about five-percent apart on teacher raises for fiscal year 2023-2024.

The Sioux City Education Association, which is the teachers union, asked for a 6.6% base salary raise for teachers. The district responded tonight with a 1.2% base salary raise. But, when looking at “average teacher pay”, which includes longevity increases, the district offered a 3.25% percent increase compared to the union’s 8.21% proposed increase.

Superintendent Dr. Rod Earleywine said the district is offering what it believes is in line with the current budget.

“We look at the supplemental state ad that we are receiving from the state, and we know that’s going to be 3%, so we know our growth in our budget is going to be 3%, so we have to be very careful and cognizant of the budget and the increases that we propose,” Earleywine said.

Brenda Zahner, regional director for the Iowa State Education Association, which is the state teachers union, said there’s still room for both sides to come to an agreement.

“We recognize that it’s going to be hard to get our initial ask, we just hope we can make some progress toward that somewhere that’s going to come close to meeting the cost of inflation,” Zahner said.

For support staff the district also presented a $0.50 an hour pay increase for paraprofessionals, bus drivers, secretaries, and library assistants.

This offer was in response to the $1.95 an hour raise proposed by the Sioux City Educational Support Personnel Association.

