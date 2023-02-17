Sioux City Symphony prepares for their ‘Haydn & Brahms’ concert

Stephanie March, Cellist
Stephanie March, Cellist(KTIV)
By Acacia Phillips
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Symphony Orchestra is wrapping up the season and their last few concerts will include some special guests.

Final tune ups are being made before the Symphony’s concert this Saturday.

To end their season, the symphony’s last two performances will host Sioux City natives.

Saturday’s concert, titled “Haydn & Brahms”, features cellist Stephanie March who played in the Symphony when she was younger.

“It’s just wonderful, I’m really looking forward to it. I grew up here, all my friends and family are here and I grew up playing with this orchestra in particular so its just a really special opportunity for me,” said March.

Tickets for the concert are still available, and can be found here.

