Siouxland boys hope to reach semifinals on day 2 of the Iowa Boys State Wrestling Tournament

DES MOINES, IA (KTIV) - Day 2 of the Iowa Boys State Wrestling Tournament in Des Moines is in the books, and a number of Siouxlanders have punched their tickets to Friday’s semifinal rounds and find themselves just 2 wins away from the top of the podium.

Starting with class 1A, at 113 Akron-Westfield’s Cael Morrow is methodical getting to his opponents back for 2 points in his 6-0 victory.

“I could tell that they definitely scouted me, I could feel the way that he was wrestling he was wrestling against me, doing and trying to prevent me from doing stuff, but I just kept being dominant, going hard,” said Morrow.

At 126, Hinton’s Ethan Sachau drives his opponent down for the takedown, but Sachau would ultimately fall in the quarters.

Up to 145, Mikey Baker goes to work dominating his opponent and picking up a major decision victory.

Head up to 160, and Woodbury Centrals Max McGill lifts his opponent throws him down for 2. McGill would move on due to an injury his opponent sustained later in the match.

Kolby Scott of MVAOCOU at 182 powers through his opponent for a takedown. Scott would make the semifinals with an 8-1 W.

“That loss last year really opened up everything to me. I worked so hard in the off-season, went to some more camps and it’s been my goal since last year,” said Scott.

Up to 195, Westwood’s Jackson DeWald dominates his opponent all match. Time would run out on his first attempt, but DeWald would eventually pick up the pin, moving to the semis for the 3rd straight season.

“You know having been here it’s not about like… you know don’t wait for them, go get your offense, take him down, impose your will on them, do what you want to do. Don’t wait for them. You don’t have to be scared, don’t be scared to hit a shot,” said DeWald.

Head on up to 2A. Picking things up at 145, Ty Koedem counters an attack into a takedown for himself as he moves on to the semifinals with his father behind him.

“It’s something special. You know it’s my last year with dad so we’re going to make it a great one. You know it’s nice because he can always push me a little bit further because he’s my dad. He’s willing to go the distance that some coaches aren’t willing to go, so it’s been nice I’m going to miss it that’s for sure.”

Keeping it going at 182, Sheldon South O’Brien’s Jarrett Roos just steamrolls his opponent grabbing a pin and a spot in the semis.

A little metro action wraps us up at 170, as Ethan De Leon of Bishop Heelan works his way to his opponents back for 2 in his dominant victory to advance to Friday.

“I can tell the guy was definitely scouting my ankle pick but it’s whatever. I can score from anywhere. I know I can. I’m confident, I adjusted in the match and was able to finish almost every period on top,” said De Leon.

Heading up to 3A, we’ll pick up at 220 in an all-Siouxland matchup. Ayden Hoag finds an opening, gets the takedown, and eventually, a 6th round decision victory.

At 285, Logan Huckfelt gets a takedown, but would ultimately fall in a 4-2 decision. Another wild day, but it’s sure to lead to a hectic Friday.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.