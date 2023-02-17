Warmer weekend ahead followed by changes next week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After a chilly start Friday morning, a little warmth started to return in the afternoon thanks to southerly winds that moved in.

Those slightly warmer conditions will follow us into Friday night with lows in the upper teens as we’ll see increasing clouds and a chance of some fog in northern Siouxland.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with above average highs continuing as we get up to around 40 degrees with a lighter wind.

Quite a few clouds will be with us during the day on Sunday but highs will try to stay above average in the upper 30s.

The workweek will get off to a pleasant start with partly cloudy skies on Monday and highs in the low to mid 40s.

After that, we’ll spend the week watching a storm system that is expected to move into the Midwest which means we’ll have chance of snow starting on Tuesday in Siouxland with additional chances from Wednesday into Thursday as well.

This system will also bring in much colder weather by the end of the week.

I’ll be taking a look into your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

