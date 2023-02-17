We are going to see mild temperatures and mostly sunny skies today

By Jacob Howard
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Friday, Siouxland. Temperatures this morning are in the low teens and single digits with our wind calm out of the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour, so we are still seeing a few towns with wind chills below zero. We are also seeing clear skies to start off our morning.

Today, highs will climb into the mid to upper 30s with a few towns out west getting into the low 40s. Wind will be on the breezier side out of the south at 10 to 20 miles per hour so wind chills will be in the 30s and 20s for our Friday. The good news is that we will see mostly sunny to sunny skies all across Siouxland.

Tonight, lows will be in the teens and 20s all across the region with clouds moving back in making it a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy night. Winds will also be on the calmer side as they continue to come out of the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour. There is a chance to see some fog tonight as well.

This weekend we are forecasting highs in the 30s and 40s with mostly cloudy skies. Then Monday we will see highs climb into the upper 40s and low 50s in parts of Siouxland. Then the middle of next week we could see some new snow across Siouxland.

I have all the details in the attached video and on News 4 at Noon!

