WITCC hires coaches for new athletics department

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Western Iowa Tech Community College’s new athletics department has named its athletic director and now has coaches for the volleyball, cheer and soccer programs.

According to a press release, Mike Brown has been named WITCC’s athletic director. Brown was the Student Activities Director at WITCC for 25 years. He has a bachelor‘s degree from Iowa State University and a master’s degree from Drake University.

“Brown is passionate about sports and student success. He will mentor student-athletes and is looking forward to building the athletic department during its inaugural year,” said WITCC in a press release.

Mike Brown (WITCC)

For head volleyball coach, WITCC hired Dante Frattini, a nine-year veteran of college volleyball. Frattini was previously at Lewis-Clark State College where he was the assistant coach for one season. Before that, he was the head coach of Eastern Wyoming (NJCAA) for the 2019-2021 seasons, Frattini led the Lancers to a No. 12 national ranking and a runner-up finish in the Northwest Plains B District finals.

Dante Frattini (WITCC)

For head cheer coach, WITCC hired Rachel Miller. WITCC says Miller has been involved in cheerleading in a variety of ways since 2008. She has been named to the Iowa Honor Squad as an All-American cheerleader and an Iowa Shrine Bowl cheerleader. She later coached an all-star team in Sioux City.

Rachel Miller (WITCC)

For men’s and women’s soccer, WITCC hired Alex Scheuler to be the head coach of both programs. . Prior to his hiring, WITCC says Scheuler was the first coach in program history at Southeast CC in Nebraska from 2020-2023 at the college level, starting the men’s program from scratch. In addition to his college coaching experience, he has served as Director of Coaching at Capital Soccer Association and was Staff Coach at Sporting Nebraska in Lincoln at the club level after getting his start in the high school coaching ranks. He holds a C national US soccer coaching license along with other youth coaching diplomas.

Alex Scheuler (WITCC)

Back in 2022, WITCC announced it had been approved by the National Junior College Athletics Association (NJCAA) to start basketball, cheer, esports, soccer, and volleyball programs.

