Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center projected for September opening

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The new Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center, which is still being built, could hold inmates by September.

The new facility is expected to be able to hold even more inmates than the current county jail downtown, and excitement is building around the progress of construction.

The new $70 million facility is expected to increase inmate capacity, as currently, the county jail is holding 234 inmates. The new county jail inside the new LEC can hold up to 450 inmates.

“With the space that we have we’re going to be able to put inmates in sections where we can lower our fight problems and keep people and staff as safe as we possibly can,” said Tony Wingert, Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy.

The building will also include courtrooms, as well as offices for the county attorney and sheriff’s office.

“You go out there and you see the cells, you see the day rooms, you see where the officers will be working, and then knowing what technology will be in place in this new building. It is a very exciting time for us,” said Wingert.

While there were presentations Friday, Feb. 17, on equipment needed to maintain and operate the jail, LEC Authority Chairman Ron Wieck says the contingency fund will allow the project to continue on budget and open on time.

“The general contractor is telling us that the September 23 deadline is still a deadline that we’re looking at. And they’re doing everything they can on a day-to-day basis to make things fit,” said Ron Wieck, LEC Authority Chairman.

Because of pandemic-driven delays, and rising supply costs, the total cost of the project jumped by $14 million. The difference will be covered by using American Rescue Plan Act Funds.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.