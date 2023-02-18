Increasing clouds and a slightly cooler Sunday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s been a pleasant Saturday with a few clouds and a bit of sunshine.

Tonight will cool down into the lower 20s with patchy fog possible in Northern Siouxland.

Tomorrow we will see clouds increase throughout the day with a few flurries possible later in the day followed by a bit of clearing. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid 30s.

Sunday night will be another night of lows in the lower 20s.

Temperatures will pick up a bit for our Monday. Highs will climb up into the mid 40s with partly cloudy skies overhead.

As we head into the nighttime hours Monday, lows will drop to sit around 20. We can expect partly cloudy skies with breezy conditions.

Things begin to change in the afternoon hours on Tuesday. A possibility of light snow makes it’s way into Siouxland. Highs for the day will be in the low to mid 30s.

Could we see more snow as we go through the rest of the week? I’ll have the details and your extended forecast tonight on News 4 at 6 & 10.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.