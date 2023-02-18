Jackson Street Brewing celebrates the end of winter with Bockfest

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - With spring getting closer and closer, Siouxlanders left their homes to enjoy some quality time and beer at Jackson Street Brewing’s annual Bockfest.

The festival ran until 10 PM on Saturday, and guests were able to enjoy a special menu of traditional German style beers, brats, and pretzels.

It’s a way to celebrate winter nearing its end, and the weather beginning to get a little more comfortable.

“There’s that hope of, eventually we’re going to see the weather warm up,” said David Winslow, Owner of Jackson Street Brewing. “So, it’s kind of a-- we tie that into a German beer tradition. So, we make a lot of really fun lagers that are smooth, malty, have a lot of nice flavors. And they just really compliment the weather you get this time of year, which is starting to get a little warmer, then it gets cold.And then it gets warm, and then it gets cold.”

One of the more well-known and exciting traditions at Bockfest involves dipping a hot iron rod into some of the maltier beers on the menu. Winslow says that it causes the beer to warm up and foam up, as well as gain a tasty marshmallow-like flavor.

