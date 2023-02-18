Northwestern College and Orange City Area Health System hold 1st annual Heart Walk

The event helped raise awareness on how to minimize your risk of heart disease.
The event helped raise awareness on how to minimize your risk of heart disease.(KTIV)
By Nick Reis
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE CITY, IA (KTIV) - February is American Heart Month, and to celebrate, Northwestern College and the Orange City Area Health System joined together to hold their first ever heart walk.

According to workers at the Orange City Hospital, heart disease is the number 1 cause of death in the local community. However, there are measures you can take to limit your risk.

Saturday, the hospital joined forces with Northwestern College to give the community a fun event to attend and teach them about how to prevent heart disease.

“Heart disease doesn’t discriminate,” said Lindsey De Jong, Cardiac Rehab Director at Orange City Hospital. “So, it affects all populations. So, we wanted to bring everybody together just to share about that, one collective area to be able to share about the testimonies of our heart survivors that are here in our community.”

The event took place in the student center at Northwestern, and guests who registered to attend could walk laps on the track and visit booths to learn about measures to lower your risk for heart disease. Some included learning hands-only CPR and eating healthy and getting proper exercise to prevent obesity. There were also bounce houses for kids, a raffle, and a fashion show for guests to enjoy.

The event was run by volunteers from the hospital and students in Northwestern’s nursing and exercise science programs, and all the proceeds go back to the American Heart Association. Additionally, locals who dealt with heart disease firsthand were in attendance to share their stories and educate others.

“Everybody’s journey’s different,” said Kay Koole, a heart disease patient at Orange City Hospital. “You can be as young as a little baby and as old as some of our other patients, or you could be middle of the road like me. And I believe that just getting educated and knowing where your journey is and what you need to do for your health is what you need to do.”

Koole found out she had a genetic form of heart disease in early January, and she says she’s grateful to the Orange City Health system for their support.

“They have been amazing to me,” said Koole. “They have been helping me through the diagnosis, what it’s going to be like going forward, what may or may not happen, that kind of thing. It’s a lot of information thrown at you, but they help you through it.”

While this was the first Heart Walk, De Jong says that they hope to make it an annual tradition and continue to raise awareness about heart health in Sioux County.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is a department of the Iowa Department of Public...
Kingsley, IA police chief arrested, faces multiple charges
Fatal sledding accident leaves 5-year-old dead
5-year-old hit, killed by truck after sledding onto roadway in Pella
This year, Tony and Frances Toto will celebrate 57 years of marriage.
Couple celebrates 57 years married despite multiple murder attempts
A crash two miles east of Beresford, South Dakota killed one person Tuesday afternoon.
Nebraska man killed in semi collision in Union County, SD
Jamie Balluch, 43, was reported missing under "suspicious circumstances" earlier this month was...
Missing man found dead inside grain bin in south-central Nebraska

Latest News

Guests enjoy special German-style beers at this year's Bockfest.
Jackson Street Brewing celebrates the end of winter with Bockfest
Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Annika Stewart #21 Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Isabelle Bourne...
Huskers shatter attendance record in loss to No. 7 Iowa
Police call two deaths in Indianola suspicious
FILE - Red Star chickens feed in their coop, Jan. 10, 2023, at Historic Wagner Farm in...
Bird flu costs pile up as outbreak enters second year