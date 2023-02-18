Police call two deaths in Indianola suspicious

Indianola, Iowa (KTIV) When the Indianola Police Department performed a welfare check at an apartment at 1315 East Iowa Avenue, they discovered two deceased individuals yesterday during the noon hour.

According to a news release from the Indianola Police Department, they deaths have been ruled suspicious.

No other details about the situation have been released but police say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The names of people haven’t been released pending notification of relatives.

Anyone with information about the deaths is encouraged to call the Indianola Police Department at 515-961-9400.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.