Police call two deaths in Indianola suspicious

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Indianola, Iowa (KTIV) When the Indianola Police Department performed a welfare check at an apartment at 1315 East Iowa Avenue, they discovered two deceased individuals yesterday during the noon hour.

According to a news release from the Indianola Police Department, they deaths have been ruled suspicious.

No other details about the situation have been released but police say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The names of people haven’t been released pending notification of relatives.

Anyone with information about the deaths is encouraged to call the Indianola Police Department at 515-961-9400.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is a department of the Iowa Department of Public...
Kingsley, IA police chief arrested, faces multiple charges
Fatal sledding accident leaves 5-year-old dead
5-year-old hit, killed by truck after sledding onto roadway in Pella
This year, Tony and Frances Toto will celebrate 57 years of marriage.
Couple celebrates 57 years married despite multiple murder attempts
A crash two miles east of Beresford, South Dakota killed one person Tuesday afternoon.
Nebraska man killed in semi collision in Union County, SD
Jamie Balluch, 43, was reported missing under "suspicious circumstances" earlier this month was...
Missing man found dead inside grain bin in south-central Nebraska

Latest News

FILE - Red Star chickens feed in their coop, Jan. 10, 2023, at Historic Wagner Farm in...
Bird flu costs pile up as outbreak enters second year
Waukee Police say a 26 year-old woman was a murder-suicide victim
Iowa Boys State Wrestling Day 3
SportsFource Extra Week 9 Part 3