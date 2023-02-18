Siouxland grapplers punch their championship tickets on day 3 of the Iowa Boys State Wrestling Tournament

DES MOINES, IA (KTIV) - Picking up at 1A 113 for day 3 of Iowa Boys State Wrestling action, Cael Morrow controlled the entire match, picking up a few takedowns and a 6-1 decision to make the finals for the second year in a row.

“Honestly, I just saw that that single was going to be there because he likes to reach. I knew that if I set up my shots I could get to that single and I did it two times, once in the third and once in the first right away right away, and I just rode ‘em out the rest of the time because I knew I’d be dominant on t,” said Morrow, Akron-Westfield state finalist.

Head on up to 145, West Sioux’s Mikey Baker in a battle. He gets the single leg takedown to pick up much needed points in his 5-3 decision to go to the championship round.

Up to 160, it’s all Siouxland as Logan-Magnolia’s Wyatt Reisz and Woodbury-Central’s Max McGill were going at it, but Reisz just too much to handle, getting a tech fall to move on to the finals.

“I try to not get too amped up. I try to stay calm and relaxed and focused on what I have to do, and just being confident in what I know I can do just mental… muscle memory you know,” said Reisz, Logan-Magnolia state finalist.

Up at 182, MVAOCOU’s Kolby Scott picks up an escape point, but he would fall in a battle, 3-1.

At 195, it’s another Siouxland double feature. Westwood’s Jackson DeWald was dominant coming up with a big slam take down, an 11-1 major decision and a third chance at a state title.

“Those first two taught me a lot, from the first one being this close to a shot and just not being able to finish, and then the second one, you know, the foot, the mobility moving my feet. It’s a big thing, getting to those shots, getting that offense. So, that’s something I worked hard on over the summer.” Said Jackson DeWald, Westwood state finalist.

Up to 2A, at 145 in the second tiebreaker SBL’s Ty Koedem not only gets the escape but a take down as well. He rides out the final seconds and Koedem is going to the finals with 7-1 victory.

“He was in deep a couple times, and you know I can’t emphasize enough to my brothers and my teammates you’re never out of a position. You always have to keep scrapping and going for points. Never count yourself out,” said Koedem, Sergeant Bluff-Luton state finalist.

Up at 170, Ethan DeLeon of Bishop Heelan picks up the leg, spins his opponent and finally gets him down for a takedown. The senior would hang on to a 5-3 victory to advance to the final, where he is perfectly fine being the underdog.

“No pressure. I’m a big fan so I’m just going to have fun, score a lot of points.” Said Ethan DeLeon, Bishop Heelan state finalist.

Wrapping up at 182, Jarret Roos is fighting against the time. He needs a takedown, forces his opponent over, but just can’t get to his back and Roos would fall in a 3-2 decision.

In 3A, Siouxland’s lone semifinalist Ayden Hoag was matched up against a 2022 Men’s Junior World Champ in Ben Kueter, and although Hoag did last longer than any of Keuter’s previous opponents at the tourney, he ultimately would be pinned by the Hawkeye commit.

