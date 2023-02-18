SportsFource Extra: Friday Hoops & Wrestling Madness

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was another week of thrilling high school basketball action from girl’s playoff games in Iowa to regular season finales in Nebraska.

Girls basketball teams right here in Iowa are trying to survive and advance, while the Nebraska boys are trying to end the season on a high note.

Final Scores:

Girls Basketball Scores:

Newell-Fonda 78 Baxter 28 F

Vermillion 61 Parker 35 F

Yankton 59 Douglas 36 F

Sioux Central 61 Central Springs 45 F

Gayville-Volin 42 Freeman 66 F

Westwood 59 Tri Center 31 F

Tea Area 71 Elk Point-Jefferson 40 F

Remsen St. Mary’s 39 Kingsley-Pierson 37 F

Dakota Valley 52 Madison 28 F

Hinton 53 MVAOCOU 42 F

Sibley-Ocheyedan 71 Ridge View 27 F

Pocahontas Area 50 So. Cent. Calhoun 43 F

Woodbine 61 Stanton 45 F

Central Lyon 55 West Sioux 36 F

Boys Basketball Scores:

Summerland 47 Boyd County 40 F

Tekamah-Herman 60 Brownell-Talbot 52 F

Yankton 74 Douglas 60 F

Hartington-N’castle 36 Osmond-Randolph 35 F

Conestoga 47 Lyons-Decatur NE 35 F

O’Neill 62 Battle Creek 31 F

Wausa 49 Bloomfield 44 F

Ponca 66 Creighton 35 F

O’Neill St. Mary’s 50 Elgin/Pope John 34 F

Tea Area 63 Elk Point-Jefferson 53 F

Lutheran N’east 38 Howells-Dodge 37 F

ACGC 78 IKM-Manning 64 F

Wynot 53 Laurel-Conc/Cole. 49 F

Dakota Valley 86 Madison 66 F

Neligh-Oakdale 74 Niobrara-Verdigre 41 F

Lincoln High 71 Norfolk 50 F

Hartington CC 42 Norfolk Catholic 30 F

Holy Family 55 Plainview 50 F

West Holt 68 Santee 64 F

Nebraska Lutheran 77 Walthill 40 F

Pierce 30 Wayne 28 F

Archbishop Bergan 62 West Pt-Beemer 40 F

